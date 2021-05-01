Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Grows By 46.7%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FBIO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.