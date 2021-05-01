Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Drops By 33.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 6.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FTXG opened at $25.92 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

