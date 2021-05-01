KBC Group NV Buys 127,277 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 113.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 127,277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Yum! Brands by 26.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

