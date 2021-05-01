Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

