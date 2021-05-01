Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 417.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 612,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

