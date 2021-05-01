Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 40,038 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 585.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,038 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ABB by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in ABB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ABB by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

