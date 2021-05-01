Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $222.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.41 and a 200-day moving average of $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.