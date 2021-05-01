Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

