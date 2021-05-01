Citigroup Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

