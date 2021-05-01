Morgan Stanley Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $79.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Truist upped their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.