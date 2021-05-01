UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post earnings per share of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.08. UFP Industries posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Insiders have sold 100,428 shares of company stock worth $7,012,748 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $568,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

