Oppenheimer Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $88.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of IART opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

