Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.