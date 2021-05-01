NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $13.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

