Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley Sells 10,000 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Bickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00.

Shares of CROX opened at $100.12 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Crocs by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

