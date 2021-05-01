Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected sluggishness in the U.S. Networks’ advertising business. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. Notably, higher selling, general and administrative expenses hurt profitability in the reported quarter. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, Discovery’s fourth-quarter results reflected recovery in advertising sending, primarily in the international markets. The company witnessed strong viewing share growth in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, its solid free cash flow generating ability boost investor confidence. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.48.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. Discovery has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

