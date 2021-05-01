S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $389.45 and last traded at $388.57, with a volume of 48577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.08.

The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 148,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.