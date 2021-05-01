Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Up 5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.95. 66,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,396,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIL. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $979.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 94,736 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

