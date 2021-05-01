Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) PT Raised to $120.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $13,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 120,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

