SunCoke Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

