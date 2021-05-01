SunCoke Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
