The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $70.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

