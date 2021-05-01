NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $205.50, but opened at $195.00. NovoCure shares last traded at $199.66, with a volume of 3,278 shares.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 166,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

