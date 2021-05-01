ImageCash Market Capitalization Tops $238,101.76 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 325.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded up 749.8% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $238,101.76 and $977.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $629.10 or 0.01090668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.75 or 0.00715580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,557.36 or 0.99787560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,280,994 coins and its circulating supply is 5,161,994 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.