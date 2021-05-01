Chonk Market Capitalization Hits $6.29 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $161.30 or 0.00279642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $24,028.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.00820949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

