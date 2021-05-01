Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $250.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Shares of ODFL opened at $257.81 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $261.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

