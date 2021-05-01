IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.75. 9,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 999,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Get IMAX alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.