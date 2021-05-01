NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

