Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.17

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.17 and last traded at $112.77, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

