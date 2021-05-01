First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.49.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
