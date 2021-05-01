First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

