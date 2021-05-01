Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

NYSE:STZ.B opened at $238.00 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

