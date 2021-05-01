Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $665.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMM. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

