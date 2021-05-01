SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in April

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 242.0 days.
Shares of SMTGF opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.