James W. Gray Sells 5,000 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James W. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renasant alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18.

RNST opened at $42.13 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.