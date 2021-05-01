MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.