Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HXGBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

