Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives $4.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

