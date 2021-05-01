Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $55.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

