Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $99.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.