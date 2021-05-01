Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 5,562 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average is $212.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

