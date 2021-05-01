Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 882 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.

