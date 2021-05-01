Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.000- EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $255.10 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $261.50. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.13 and its 200 day moving average is $219.94.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.13.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

