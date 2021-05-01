China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZNH. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

