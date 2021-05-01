Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.08% from the company’s previous close.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330,302 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,558,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

