Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Vipshop stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vipshop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $24,062,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

