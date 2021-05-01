ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ALE opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

