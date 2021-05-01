Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

KLAC stock opened at $315.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.85. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.54 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

