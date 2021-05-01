SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,637 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 243,071 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 840.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000.

SJNK opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

