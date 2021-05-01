DAOBet (BET) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.43 million and $4,474.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,656.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.67 or 0.01733820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00558620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001533 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003613 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

