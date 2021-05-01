Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,539,000 after buying an additional 126,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,583,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.