Bfsg LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $130.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

